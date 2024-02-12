Haldwani Violence: 127 Arms Licenses Canceled, Police Station to Be Built in Encroached Site

Haldwani : After the violence that took place in Haldwani on February 8, the Nainital district administration has taken strong action as District Magistrate Vandana Singh has canceled 127 arms licenses under the limits of Banbhulpura police station. The district administration has taken this decision considering the sensitive circumstances of the matter.

Police administration says that more arms licenses are still being investigated and action will be taken against them also after that. The police are stepping up action by confiscating the licensed weapons in the aftermath of the violence. Due to stone pelting and firing in Haldwani, five people died and many people have been injured. Out of this, the situation of some people still remains critical.

At the same time, the police so far have arrested 30 people in this case. The police are interrogating the miscreants. Sources said that there is a Malik's garden area in Banbhulpura police station area of ​​Haldwani, where an illegal madrasa and namaz place was built on government land. To demolish it, the local administration and the team of Haldwani Municipal Corporation visited the spot on 8th February.

As soon as the team demolished the illegal madrassa and namaz place, violence broke out there and the miscreants pelted stones at the police in protest against this action. Within a short time of this incident, the situation worsened so much that the entire Banbhulpura police station area erupted in violence and arson.

There was immediate action from police side also. So far, five people have been reported dead and over three hundred people were injured, a hundred policemen. The condition of many still remains critical. Police say that during this time unruly elements armed with firearms had attacked them.

Chief Minister Dhami has announced that they will build a police station in the place where the encroachment was removed in ​​Banbhulpura. He announced this at the meeting organized after the road show in Haridwar. CM Dhami said that their government has a clear message for the miscreants and rioters that no one who tries to disturb the peace of Devbhoomi (land of gods) will be spared. There is no place for such miscreants in Uttarakhand, he asserted.