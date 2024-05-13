ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results out: Girls Outshine Boys, Over 93% students clear Class X

author img

By PTI

Published : May 13, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Updated : May 13, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 result on May 13. Officials said 91.52 per cent of girls cleared the exam.
Central Board of Secondary Education(Photo: X@cbseindia29)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 and 12 results on May 13.

New Delhi: The CBSE on Monday declared the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, results for which were declared on Monday with 87.98 per cent students passing the test. Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent. Officials said 91.52 per cent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.

"A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent," an official said. More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said. This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.

The CBSE declared the results for the Class 10 exam with 93.60 per cent of students clearing the test. Girls outshine boys by 2.04 percentage points, officials said and added that 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exam. More than 47,000 students have scored above 95 per cent marks and more than 2.12 lakh above 90 per cent, they said. The officials said that more than 1.32 lakh students were placed in 'compartment', a marginal decrease since last year.

Read More

  1. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results Likely to Be Announced After May 20: Board Officials
  2. Students With Basic Math in Class 10 Can Study Standard Mathematics In Plus 2: CBSE
  3. CBSE to Launch Pilot for National Credit Framework for Classes 6, 9 and 11
Last Updated :May 13, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

TAGGED:

CBSE CLASS 12 RESULTSCBSECLASS 12 RESULTSCBSE CLASS 12 RESULTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.