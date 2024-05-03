Students With Basic Math in Class 10 Can Study Standard Mathematics In Plus 2: CBSE

Kota: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has relaxed its regulations for subjects selection in class 11 whereby students who studied Basic Mathematics in class 9-10 can opt for Standard Mathematics at plus 2 level.

According to the existing rules, students who passed class 10 with Basic Mathematics were not eligible to opt for Standard Mathematics in class 11. These students could opt for Applied Mathematics at the plus 2 level. It was only those with Standard Mathematics in class 9-10 who could study Standard Mathematics in class 11-12.

From, 2024-25 academic session onwards, students of both Basic and Standard Mathematics will be able to opt for Standard Mathematics. Basic Maths is meant for students who prefer to study subjects that do not need advanced mathematical skills while Standard Maths is for those planning to study science, engineering or math-related fields.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that CBSE has issued a notification in this regard. Currently, many changes are being made in the education system under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The relaxation has been made as it is not appropriate to deprive students from studying a subject on the basis of a rule.

Dev Sharma said that a similar relaxation was offered during the Covid pandemic. He said that the notification has also stated that before granting admission the school head should see to it that he/she has the aptitude to understand Standard Mathematics.