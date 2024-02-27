CAA Likely to Be Implemented Early Next Month: Sources

New Delhi: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules which will track Indian citizenship for minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan is likely to be enforced early next month. Sources in the government told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that the rules are framed and it is likely to be implemented early next month.

“The Home Minister has earlier announced that the rules for CAA will be framed and be implemented before election. Accordingly, the ministry is all set to implement the rules in the country,” sources informed. The Home Ministry has also asked all states to be prepared to handle situations following implementation of the CAA.

Assam, West Bengal and other Northeastern States have earlier witnessed widespread violence when the CAA was passed by the Parliament. However, reports coming from multiple agencies indicate that these states are likely to witness violence yet again following the implementation of the CAA. “The government is taking necessary steps to prevent any untoward incidents following implementation of the Act,” sources said.

According to the sources, strict instructions have been issued to the police and paramilitary forces presently focusing on preparing for the conduct of forthcoming Lok Sabha Election to tackle and control troublemakers who are likely to gather on the street once the CAA is implemented.

The Act which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019 has not been implemented till now as the Home Ministry needs to frame rules for its implementation. Significantly, the Ministry earlier got more than six extensions for framing the rules.

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on February 10 has announced that CAA will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shah, however, emphasised that the CAA is an act to provide citizenship and not to take away anyone’s citizenship, and that it aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants.