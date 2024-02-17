Anti-CAA Stir Resumes in Guwahati Amid Its Likely Implementation before LS Polls

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Anti-CAA Stir Resumes in Guwahati Amid Its Likely Implementation before LS Polls

Opposition leaders belonging to Congress, Trinamool Congress, Raijor Dol, Asom Jatiya Parishad, and Left took part in a mass rally held in Guwahati today to mark the relaunch of anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) agitation. The speakers described the CAA as unconstitutional and it would destroy the diversity of people in states like Assam.

Guwahati (Assam) : Agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has resumed in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A mass rally was held on Saturday at Lakhidhar Bora Kshetra in Guwahati under the initiative of the Anti-CAA Coordination Committee, Assam.

Leaders and workers from the opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Raijor Dol, Asom Jatiya Parishad, and left parties like CPI(M) participated in the programme. Talking about the 'CAA' movement, eminent thinker and president of the Anti-CAA Coordination Committee Dr Hiren Gohain said that a large number of people came out on the streets to agitate against the CAA. He said that there was a spontaneous awakening among the masses against the CAA.

Dr Gohain said there is political vendetta of BJP at the core of the Central government's statement that it would implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said that the CAA will hurt the sentiments of Assam people, saying that their agitation has not slowed contrary to a section of people launching a misinformation campaign on this.

Stating that the BJP has become obsessive about power, Dr Gohain said that the decision on the Citizenship Amendment Act has exposed the character of the BJP, which has launched an attack on the castes, soil and base of Assamese people. He said that CAA will destroy the diversity of Assam.

CPI (M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar said the CAA was unconstitutional, undemocratic and communal and that the agitation against it has resumed. On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said that it is a dangerous and disastrous law. He said that this movement across Assam needs to be done along the lines of an election campaign.

Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora described the anti-CAA stir as a movement to protect democracy and the Constitution, saying that this law will put the Assamese at risk in future. Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi said resistance against CAA has to be built and it has now turned into a struggle between life and death.

