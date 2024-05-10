ETV Bharat / bharat

Bombay HC Issues Notice to NCB, CBI after Plea on Alleged Irregularities by NCB Top Officer

author img

By ANI

Published : May 10, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

The Bombay High Court issued notices to the Narcotics Control Bureau on a plea by a journalist alleging irregularities by NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh.
The Bombay High Court issued notices to the Narcotics Control Bureau on a plea by a journalist alleging irregularities by NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh.(ETV Bharat Portal)

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede in an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from actor Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son, Aryan Khan's, drug case. Following this, a case was also registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court issued notices to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea by a journalist alleging irregularities by NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh. The Bombay HC kept the matter for hearing on June 11.

Gyaneshwar Singh had headed the SIT probing allegations against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Earlier on February 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Wankhede in an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drug case. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CBI booked Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case. The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income. The investigating agency said the assets to Wankhede were not proportionate to his known sources of income. The FIR copy said he was not able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.

In 2021, Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre, raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case, along with other accused Arbaaz merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021.

Read More

  1. Chennai: NCB Summons Tamil Film Director Ameer in Producer Jaffer Sadiq Drug Smuggling Case
  2. Delhi HC Grants 3 More Months to Trial Court to Conclude Haryana Judicial Paper-Leak Case

TAGGED:

BOMBAY HIGH COURTCENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONPREVENTION OF MONEY LAUNDERING ACTBOMBAY HC ISSUES NOTICE TO NCB

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.