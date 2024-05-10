Bombay HC Issues Notice to NCB, CBI after Plea on Alleged Irregularities by NCB Top Officer

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court issued notices to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea by a journalist alleging irregularities by NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh. The Bombay HC kept the matter for hearing on June 11.

Gyaneshwar Singh had headed the SIT probing allegations against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Earlier on February 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Wankhede in an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drug case. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CBI booked Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case. The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income. The investigating agency said the assets to Wankhede were not proportionate to his known sources of income. The FIR copy said he was not able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.

In 2021, Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre, raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case, along with other accused Arbaaz merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021.