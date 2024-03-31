Chennai: NCB Summons Tamil Film Director Ameer in Producer Jaffer Sadiq Drug Smuggling Case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Tamil Nadu film producer Jaffer Sadiq has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the smuggling of drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore in Delhi. Taking forward their investigation, the NCB officials have summoned Tamil actor and director Ameer to appear in person for questioning.

Responding to this, director Ameer has said that he is always ready to face this investigation. "I am always ready to face this inquiry. I have truth and justice on my side. And by God's grace, I will come out of this 100 percent. I am always having this belief," director Ameer said in a message on social media. Ameer directed the movie Iraivan Miga Periyavan, produced by the drugs case accused Jaffer Sadiq.

So far, five people have been arrested in this drug smuggling case and the officials of the NCB are further intensifying their investigation. Also, it has been found that several crores of rupees have been earned from this drug trafficking and these funds have been invested in the production of films, sources said.

The NCB and the ED officials are also conducting an investigation as to who else he had given the proceeds of drug trafficking. In this situation, they planned to interrogate the people who were in touch with Jafar Sadiq in the film production and those who were in touch with the industry. Accordingly, the Central Narcotics Control Unit officials have summoned actor and director Ameer.

It is also mentioned that on the second date of the summons, Ameer should appear at the office of the Central Narcotics Control Unit in Delhi and give an explanation. Ameer is known for his films like Mounam Pesiyadhe and Paruthi Veeran and he acted in Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai'.