Boat Capsizes in South Kashmir's Awantipora; Seven Labourers Rescued, Two Others Missing

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

Updated : May 8, 2024, 10:51 PM IST

Rescue operations launched at Kashmir boat capsize spot
Rescue operations launched at Kashmir boat capsize spot(ETV Bharat)

Seven of the nine labourers aboard the capsized boat in South Kashmir have been rescued. The SDRF and the local police have launched efforts to rescue the two missing persons.

Awantipora (South Kashmir) : A boat carrying nine labourers capsized in Hattiwara area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday evening. However, seven of them were rescued. The boat sank in the river Jhelum at around seven o'clock in Awantipora.

A rescue operation has been launched for the other two missing persons, and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and police teams are on the job. SSP Awantipora Ijaz Zargar said that efforts are on to save the lives of the other two missing persons.

Official sources said that they received information about the accident around 7:30 pm. After this, the SDRF, local people, police and civil administration immediately got involved in rescue operations. The search for the missing persons was going on late on Wednesday evening, but due to the night, the teams involved in the rescue operation were facing difficulties, but the operation was going on.

A senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police present at the accident site said that the rescue operation is going on there. It should be noted that due to the absence of bridges at many places in this area, people travel by boat. As per reports, the mishap occurred when the labourers were returning here after work in the evening.

