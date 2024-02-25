BJP Will Cross 400 Mark in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: The Great Khali

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Dilip Singh Rana, an Indian professional wrestler, who is popularly known as The Great Khali, on Sunday said that the BJP will cross the 400 seats mark in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has said that this time, the BJP will cross the 400-mark (in the Lok Sabha polls) and it is absolutely correct and the BJP will win 400 seats," Khali told reporters here on the sidelines of a wrestling competition, where he was a chief guest.

"The Prime Minister has done a lot of good work by taking several vital decisions in the interest of the country including (construction of) Ram Mandir (in Ayodhya). Looking at PM Modi's work, he will win again with a thumping majority," added Khali.

Khali lauded the Prime Minister saying no one has done as many things as Modi has done in the last 10 years. "(Prime Minister) Modi has done a lot for India and farmers," he quipped.

Khali also termed the ongoing farmers protest in Punjab as wrong. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies towards farmers are better. But some agrarians want to impose everything on the government. The farmers also need to accept some things of the government," Khali said.

He took a jibe at the protesting farmers saying, "It is not right that the government should provide facilities to the farmers, get up at 4 am and do the farming." "Farmers have been misled by some people. The policies made for development and farmers are correct. Farmers are just being deceived," he added.

Meanwhile, Khali took part in a road show and also gave tips to the wrestlers.