Reservation Here to Stay, Opposition Parties Lying out of Frustration: Ravi Shankar Prasad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

Reservation Here to Stay, Opposition Parties Lying out of Frustration: Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress and RJD leaders have been lying about the abolition of reservation, alleging that BJP would scrape the reservation policy if voted to power again.

Patna (Bihar): Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election on May 7, the opposition has alleged that reservation will end if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reelected to power on June 4. Refuting the claims, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad termed it as 'frustration of defeat'.

'Reservation for SC-ST and OBC will always be there': Prasad said that Congress and RJD leaders have been singing the same tune alleging that if BJP comes to power, reservation will end. "This is the frustration of the opposition. The Prime Minister himself has said that reservation for SC, ST and OBC will always be there. There is no doubt about it,"

He said that there is no bigger lie than the one the opposition is spreading. "There is nothing more shameful, and baseless than this. This simply reflects their frustration. The Muslims in Karnataka and Telangana are want to follow the same model now," Prasad said.

'Baba Saheb (BR Ambedkar) was against reservation on the basis of religion. Therefore, there is no reservation on the basis of religion in the Constitution of India. The Supreme Court has also mentioned this on many occasions."

Heritage Tax Reflects Rahul Gandhi's Maoist Thinking: Prasad also targeted Gandhi's statement regarding survey of everyone's property. "Gandhi is saying that he will conduct a survey of people's property and then take revolutionary decisions. Does that mean he will touch people's properties?" Prasad questioned.

Earlier in a press meet on March 19, Prasad had alleged that the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi, no longer upheld the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. "Congress's actions are against democracy and central agencies, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm resolve is to combat corruption relentlessly," he added.

Read More:

  1. Ravi Shankar Prasad Clears Traffic Jam For Ambulance To Pass In Patna
  2. PM Modi Arrives At BJP's Two-Day National Convention At Bharat Mandap In New Delhi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.