RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD CLEARS TRAFFIC JAM FOR AMBULANCE TO PASS IN PATNA

Patna: The human face of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad was seen in the capital Patna on Wednesday. Actually, he had gone on a field trip to participate in various programmes, when the road was jammed on the way. Meanwhile, the Patna Sahib MP saw that an ambulance was also stuck in the jam. Continuous sounding of sirens could not help. Finally, he got down from his car and started clearing the traffic.

Following the long jam, there were long queues of vehicles. Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to ease the traffic by coming down on the roads for about 20 minutes. Finally, after some efforts, the jam was cleared and the ambulance found its way.

Prasad was going to Bakhtiarpur from Patna. People were taken aback to see the former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad clearing the traffic on the way. However, his efforts were appreciated by all. Shopkeepers and local people, who saw him making efforts to clear the traffic, greeted him and also praised him.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a BJP MP from Patna Sahib, defeated Congress candidate and film actor Shatrughan Sinha on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in 2019. He has been a minister of many departments in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Before becoming a Lok Sabha MP, he has also been a member of the Rajya Sabha. As an advocate, he has practiced in the Patna High Court and the Supreme Court of India.