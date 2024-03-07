Local BJP leader killed in Uttar Pradesh

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly murdered in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, police said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that on the pretext of giving a wedding card, bike-riding miscreants first stopped BJP's Kisan Morcha leader Pramod Yadav's car at around 10 am on Wednesday in Bodhapur village located in Sikara area of Jaunpur district.

"As soon as they stopped Yadav, the bike-borne assailants started firing bullets at Pramod Yadav. Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival," the police official added.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, who fled from the spot.

They added that Yadav's body had been sent for post-mortem and a probe was underway. Pramod Yadav had contested the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections against Dhananjay Singh's wife Jagriti Singh on a BJP ticket from the Malhani constituency of Jaunpur. The Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate had won the election, while Dhananjay Singh's wife stood third. In 2017, Jagriti got divorced from Dhananjay Singh. After this, Dhananjay Singh got married for the third time to Srikala Reddy.