BJP Has Shown Its 'Anti-Tribal' Mindset: AAP on Hemant Soren's Arrest

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren's arrest by the ED shows the BJP government's "anti-tribal" mindset and is an attempt to attack the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP alleged on Thursday. The executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) -- a member of the opposition INDIA bloc -- was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night after more than seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case.

"Hemant Soren's arrest is an attempt by the BJP-led central government to attack the opposition before the Lok Sabha elections. I am sure that many more opposition leaders will get arrested in the next one month...," Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said on 'X'. Her cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that leaders who do not bow before the BJP are put behind bars.

"Those whom the BJP called corrupt have become chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and ministers in BJP governments. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Chhagan Bhujbal, Pema Khandu," said the leader of the AAP, which is part of the bloc formed to taken on the BJP in the general elections. "Those who do not bow cannot be suppressed and are not scared," Bharadwaj said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on 'X' said by getting Soren arrested, the BJP has shown its "anti-tribal" mindset". "By arresting a popular tribal chief minister of the country in a wrong case, the BJP has once again set an example of its own anti-tribal mentality," she said. "This arrest, three months before the elections, clearly shows that BJP is scared of the INDIA bloc. It wants to win the elections by keeping the vocal voices of the opposition in jail," Kakkar said. Soren has been arrested on allegations of money laundering, pertaining to alleged illegal possession of certain immovable assets, apart from his purported links with members of the "land mafia". The ED has so far arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who had served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.