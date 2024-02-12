Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: CM Nitish Kumar Arrives at State Assembly

Patna: It's time for the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar to prove its majority in the Assembly. The inaugural day of the budget session will commence with the Governor's customary address to members of the bicameral legislature after which the assembly will take up the no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary before the trust vote.

The NDA, which includes JD(U), BJP, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent, has a combined strength of 128 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly, six more than the majority mark.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' has a combined strength of 114 MLAs, eight short of the majority mark, but claims that while all its legislators were firmly intact, quite a few in the NDA camp were unhappy over the sudden change of tack by JD(U) and BJP and might turn the tables on the new government.

In a show of solidarity, notwithstanding the sudden loss of power, a number of legislators belonging to the 'Mahagathbandhan', which comprises RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), have been staying at the residence of the coalition's leader Tejashwi Yadav, who lost the deputy CM's post as a result of Kumar's abrupt parting of ways.

Here are our live updates:

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav leaves from his residence for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP MLAs show victory signs as they arrive at the State Assembly in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU national president Nitish Kumar arrives at the Bihar Assembly in Patna.

Multiple MLAs arrive at the State Assembly in Patna, while the security has been beefed up ahead of the Floor test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar.

RJD workers raise slogans against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna.

Congress MLAs arrive in Patna, to stay at Tejashwi Yadav's residence till trust vote.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "When 'Palti Kumar' is ruling who knows where he will take a turn. A floor test is important. In Jharkhand, the floor test was done on February 5 & in Bihar time was given till February 12. This is all a conspiracy...INDIA bloc is united".

"So much fear at the mere possibility of losing power", said Manoj Jha on the deployment of forces at Tejashwi Yadav's residence.

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) exuded confidence that the party's president will win the trust vote during the crucial floor test scheduled today, two weeks after he ditched its alliance with the RJD and formed a government with the BJP.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "Satya pareshan ho sakta hai lekin parajit nahi...In a few hours, everything will be known.Democracy will triumph. All the MLAs have made a resolution to save Bihar & its future and for that, the current government needs to be removed from power."

RJD workers gathered outside the Patna residence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Supporters said, "we are standing all night long for Tejashwi".

JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we will get the majority and the government will complete its tenure".

RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said, "This has never happened (earlier) in any state in the independent India. It's a legislature's meeting. A gar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela' agar RJD kare (if the RJD is holding a meeting with its MLAs in Patna for two days) to 'character dheela'

Heavy security has been deployed outside Tejashwi's Patna residence ahead of floor test

Bihar's NDA government has claimed 128 MLAs. Here's a look at the Bihar political equation.

NDA - BJP: 78; JDU: 45; HAM: 4; Independent: 1; Total: 128

Opposition: RJD: 79; Congress: 19; CPI(ML): 12; CPI:2; CPM:2; AIMIM:1; Total=115