Ahead of Monday's Floor Test, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Hold Meeting with JDU MLAs on Sunday

Patna: Ahead of the crucial floor test on February 12, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will chair a meeting with JDU MLAs on Sunday.

All JDU MLAS have been directed to be present in the meeting. The meeting is likely to discuss the party strategy of the assembly session and how to keep the MLAs united.

Meanwhile, JDU MLAs, Legislative Councilors and cabinet ministers attended the banquet, which was hosted at the residence of Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar on Saturday.

However, there were many MLAs who stayed away from the luncheon, including Bima Bharti, Anirudh Yadav, Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, Dilip Rai, Aman Hazari, Gunjeshwar Shah, Sudarshan, Shalini Mishra, and Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

The ruling party is in constant alert mode after former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's claim that 'the game is yet to be played'. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United are trying to keep their MLAs united.

On the other hand, JDU has issued a whip to all its MLAs.

The NDA has 128 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, including 78 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 45 from the Janata Dal-United, 4 from the Hindustani Awam Morcha, and one independent MLA.

At the same time, there are 114 MLAs in the Grand Alliance, out of which 79 are from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, 19 from Congress, and 16 from the Left parties. Apart from this, an MLA from AIMIM may extend his support to the opposition alliance.