Bihar Floor Test on Feb 12: All Eyes on Poaching of MLAs and Allies

Patna (Bihar) : The new JDU-BJP-HAM government in Bihar will undergo a floor test on 12th February. On Sunday, the ruling JDU has called a meeting of its legislature party. Instructions have been given to MLAs to attend this meeting compulsorily. Meanwhile, RJD has called its MLAs for a meeting at former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's residence at 5 Desh Ratna Marg. Left party MLAs have also been called. The MLAs' mobile phones were deposited outside the meeting hall

Regarding Monday's trust vote, all the parties in Bihar are trying to save their MLAs in different ways so that there will be no reverses. All parties are bent on ensuring that no MLA votes for any alliance other than theirs. On some pretext or the other, the MLAs are being called and signatures on whip papers are being taken so that the MLAs remain bound by the rules and regulations of their respective parties.

At present, the ruling coalition has the support of 128 MLAs - 78 BJP, 45 JDU, 4 HAM and one independent. The magic figure in Bihar is 122. The opposition has the support of 114 MLAs - 79 RJD, 19 Congress and 16 Left. If the lone AIMIM MLA gives support then this figure will become 115. If there is cross voting, the numbers game will change and the RJD is hoping for this.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal has 79 MLAs in Bihar. Amid reports about some RJD MLAs shifting their loyalties, Lalu is continuously holding meetings with his party MLAs. This can be gauged from the fact that the party MLAs who had arrived today have been ordered to stay at Tejashwi's residence till February 12. The luggage of the MLAs is also being shifted there.

According to sources, in the meeting held inside Rabri Devi's residence, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are telling their MLAs that their government is going to be formed in the future. If Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister, everything will be in the RJD hands. They are instructing their MLAs to stay together strongly. At the same time, they are also appealing to those MLAs that in their bad times, by giving them tickets, they made them MLAs and leaders.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said that their MLAs are united and they will neither break up nor bow down. RJD spokesperson Bhai Virendra said that Nitish Kumar had no majority and that the MLAs of all the parties concerned should thwart the efforts of the JDU. RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh said this is just a trailer, the entire film is yet to be completed. On former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's meeting with CPI ML MLAs, he said that Manjhi ji will take the right decision at the right time.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has 78 MLAs in Bihar. BJP has called its MLAs for a training programme in Bodh Gaya for 2 days before the trust vote. Not only this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address this training camp virtually. Amit Shah will also give the mantra to the MLAs to remain united. On Saturday, five BJP MLAs remained missing from the special training camp in Bodh Gaya. However, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said their MLAs were not missing and all of them will come.

JDU has 45 MLAs in Bihar. Despite being the ruling party for the last 18 years, JDU is more afraid this time ahead of the trust vote. JDU leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken oath as Chief Minister 9 times in the last 18 years. For seven times, he had not faced any problems during the trust vote. But this time, fear regarding the trust vote can be clearly seen on the faces of JDU leaders.

There are 19 Congress MLAs in Bihar. Congress got its MLAs airlifted 7 days in advance and shifted everyone to a resort in Hyderabad. There is the talk of disintegration of Congress in the politics of Bihar. If 14 out of its 19 MLAs break away, Congress will face a crisis in Bihar Assembly. Hence, Congress took the first step and sent its MLAs to Hyderabad.

On his part, Jitan Ram Manjhi dropped indications of getting offers to become CM but his son Santosh Manjhi met Nitish Kumar and said that their party will continue in the NDA. Then Jitan Manjhi changed his tone and informed on social media that he is with NDA and Narendra Modi.