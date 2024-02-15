Bihar: Fight Erupts between Two Groups during Idol Immersion; Over 12 Injured in Stone Pelting

Darbhanga (Bihar): A fight erupted between two groups on Friday during the immersion of an idol during Saraswati Puja here, a senior government official said. Stones were pelted by members of the two groups, in which over 12 people, including police personnel, have been injured, he added.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Rajiv Roshan said tension arose between the two parties during the immersion of the idol in Tarasarai Mudiya panchayat.

"As soon as we received information, senior officials from the district administration, senior police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot. After talks, the idol was sent for immersion," said Rajiv Roshan, who his himself camping in the area.

The District Magistrate has appealed to the residents to maintain law and order. He said some police personnel along with locals people have suffered minor injuries. "There is nothing to be worried about. As a precaution, we have also called an ambulance. None of the injured are admitted," the District Magistrate added.

Another senior official said a fight erupted between the two groups on the issue of starting point for immersion. "The district administration and the police are probing the matter and necessary action will be taken against those who have incited violence," the senior official added.

He further said that some houses have also been vandalised by the miscreants inside the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station.