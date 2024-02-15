Bihar: Fight Erupts between Two Groups during Idol Immersion; Over 12 Injured in Stone Pelting

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 14 minutes ago

Over 12 persons were injured in stone pelting after an fight broke out between two groups over immersion of Goddess Saraswati idol in Darbhanga

A fight erupted between two groups during idol immersion in Bihar's Darbhanga. District Magistrate Rajiv Roshan has appealed to the citizens to maintain law and order.

Darbhanga (Bihar): A fight erupted between two groups on Friday during the immersion of an idol during Saraswati Puja here, a senior government official said. Stones were pelted by members of the two groups, in which over 12 people, including police personnel, have been injured, he added.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Rajiv Roshan said tension arose between the two parties during the immersion of the idol in Tarasarai Mudiya panchayat.

"As soon as we received information, senior officials from the district administration, senior police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot. After talks, the idol was sent for immersion," said Rajiv Roshan, who his himself camping in the area.

The District Magistrate has appealed to the residents to maintain law and order. He said some police personnel along with locals people have suffered minor injuries. "There is nothing to be worried about. As a precaution, we have also called an ambulance. None of the injured are admitted," the District Magistrate added.

Another senior official said a fight erupted between the two groups on the issue of starting point for immersion. "The district administration and the police are probing the matter and necessary action will be taken against those who have incited violence," the senior official added.

He further said that some houses have also been vandalised by the miscreants inside the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station.

TAGGED:

Idol immersionPoliceStone PeltingFight

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.