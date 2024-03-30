President Droupadi Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna to Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

Patna: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Saturday March 30 conferred Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur posthumously for his pioneering work on social justice in the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Karpoori Thakur's son Ramnath Thakur will attend the function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Ramnath Thakur, who is a JD (U) leader, received the award. Ramnath Thakur while reacting to the highest civilian award to his late father, said, "The people of Bihar and the country are as happy as I am today. Nitish Kumar ji had continuously appealed to Govt of India to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur ji”.

On 23 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur.



Pioneer of Social Justice: Karpoori Thakur was born ro Gokul Thakur and Ramdulari Devi on 24 January 1924 in Pitojhiya village of Samastipur. His father was a marginal farmer of the village who also used to work as a barber. Karpoori Thakur has left an indelible mark in the politics of the country. The former Bihar Chief Minister is credited by many for bringing the fight for social justice to an end in Bihar. Thakur was the Chief Minister of Bihar twice, besides the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.



Took Part in Quit India Movement: In 1940, Karpoori Thakur passed the matriculation examination from Patna University with second division. During the Quit India Movement in 1942, Karpoori Thakur moved towards active politics and was jailed in Bhagalpur for 26 months. Thakur was released in 1945. Post-independence of the country, in 1948, he was made the regional minister in the Samajwadi Dal, the party of Acharya Narendra Dev and Jayaprakash Narayan.



Became CM of Bihar in 1970: In the general elections of 1967, the party led by Karpoori Thakur Samyukta Samajwadi Dal emerged victorious and in 1970, Thakur took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. From 1973 to 77, he was active in the student movement of Loknayak Jayaprakash. In 1977, he got a chance to become MP from Samastipur parliamentary constituency and on 24 June 1977, he again became the Chief Minister of Bihar.

When mid-term elections were held in the year 1980, the party Lok Dal led by Karpoori Thakur emerged as the opposition party and Karpoori Thakur became the leader of the opposition. But Karpoori Thakur never lost an assembly election in his life.

Karpoori Thakur considered Dr Ram Manohar Lohia as his political guru. Thakur always strived for the upliftment of the Dalits, exploited and deprived class. His simplicity and clear vision impressed the masses and people were attracted by his great personality.



Abolition of Compulsory English Subject: Karpoori Thakur first strived for reservation for backward classes in Bihar. In 1977, the system of reservation for backward classes was implemented. In 1967, when he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time, he abolished the provision of compulsory English subject for passing the matriculation examination in Bihar.



Had Refused to Take Land From Government: Even after becoming the Chief Minister, torn kurta, broken slippers and disheveled hair were the identity of Karpoori Thakur. In the 70s, the government was giving land at cheap rates to MLAs and former MLAs in Patna. It is said that some MLAs from Karpoori Thakur's own party told him to take land for housing but Karpoori Thakur clearly refused to take the land.

On 17 February 1988, Karpoori Thakur fell ill and died in the capital Patna while being taken to PMCH for treatment at the age of 64. After his death, the crowd that gathered on the streets of Patna during his funeral procession was never seen before.