Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: 'People Not Getting Jobs, Their Pockets Being Robbed': Rahul Gandhi

Korba(Chhattisgarh): The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on its 30th day, resumed here on Monday.The convoy will cover 536 kilometers in Chhattisgarh, passing through Raigarh, Sakti, Korba, Surajpur, Surguja, and Balrampur sections before entering Jharkhand on February 14. The Congress leader has decided to reduce the duration of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh in view of the state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

A few days before, he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might soon give the state's steel mills to his billionaire friends and that the economic injustice in the country has been purposefully orchestrated by the PM since the ruling party (the Bharatiya Janata Party) is eager to concentrate the nation's wealth and resources in a small number of hands.

