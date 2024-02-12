Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: 'People Not Getting Jobs, Their Pockets Being Robbed': Rahul Gandhi

Korba(Chhattisgarh): The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on its 30th day, resumed here on Monday.The convoy will cover 536 kilometers in Chhattisgarh, passing through Raigarh, Sakti, Korba, Surajpur, Surguja, and Balrampur sections before entering Jharkhand on February 14. The Congress leader has decided to reduce the duration of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh in view of the state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.
A few days before, he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might soon give the state's steel mills to his billionaire friends and that the economic injustice in the country has been purposefully orchestrated by the PM since the ruling party (the Bharatiya Janata Party) is eager to concentrate the nation's wealth and resources in a small number of hands.
Here are our live updates:
- 2.19 PM
Chhattisgarh Incharge General Secretary Sachin Pilot said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra had a very positive impact across the country. After which we have taken out Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra from North East. The main objective of this yatra is to end the dissatisfaction and injustice done in the last 10 years and to give the deprived sections their rights. This journey has raised hope for justice among the countrymen".
- 12.06 PM
"The youth of India use mobile for 8-10 hours. This is a kind of intoxication, this intoxication is being imposed on you so that Adani and Ambani can earn more and more money. The more you use your mobile, the more money they make", Rahul Gandhi said.
- 11.38 AM
Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi was not born in a backward caste. Gujarat government changed his caste to OBC. That's why when I see that no matter how hard my brothers work, they cannot reach big positions in the Army or Coal India. I don't like this injustice, it's my habit".
- 11.23 AM
Rahul Gandhi said, "Coal India is a public sector unit, but Coal India is gradually being strangled. When Coal India becomes weak, they will say – let's give it to Adani, he will run it. Now if the son of a person working in Coal India dreams of starting his own business, the bank will not give him a loan. That's why I want India to hear their voices, their problems should be discussed in the media".
- 10.54 AM
Rahul Gandhi has decided to reduce the duration of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh in view of the state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, party members said on Monday.
- 10.45 AM
“During Ram Temple’s inauguration, I saw Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Adani, Ambani, and all businessmen attending the event but I didn’t notice any poor, farmer, labourer, unemployed, or ‘chai wala’ among them,” Gandhi said.
- 10.30 AM
Rahul Gandhi said, "People not getting jobs and facing wrath of inflation, their pockets being robbed".
- 10. 15 AM
Rahul Gandhi slammed government's ST-SC, minority, dalit, adivasi qouta in big companies. Gandhi went on slamming centre's agniveer yogna (Agnipath Scheme).
- 10.10 AM
Addressing the public Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP government demonetized, GST implemented. Small traders were ruined. Power, defence, health, retail, airport... there are selected people in any industry in the country. That means the entire system is being run for three-four people. The rest of the people are being suppressed by inflation. This is economic injustice".
- 9.40 AM
Yatra resumes from Sitamani Chowk in Korba.