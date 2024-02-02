Anand Mahindra Shares a Video of Robot Cleaning River; Says Ready to Invest in Startup Making Robots

Mumbai: Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra leads the way in sharing new things and encouraging creativity. Recently a new technology caught his attention. He shared a video of an autonomous robot cleaning the river on social media. This river-cleaning robot seems to be made in China. We need to develop such a robot soon in our country. Mahindra wrote in his post highlighting the significance of such technological innovations that if any startup is ready to create those robots, he is ready to invest in them.

Netizens are commenting that such devices are very necessary and can be used to clear the garbage accumulating in mountains. Another netizen revealed that the Clearbot startup in our country is already working on manufacturing water-cleaning robots. Anand Mahindra is always at the forefront in lending a helping hand to those who are in dire need of help. Apart from that he also shares innovative videos that catch his attention. Similarly, he also posts inspiring stories of those who made a mark in their life after fighting against all odds.

Mahindra's stories always inspire netizens. Hence, they share their thoughts and post them on social media.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Tiny Tot Amusing Words Caught Anand Mahindra's Attention