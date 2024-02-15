Allahabad HC reserves order on plea against decision to allow puja in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 27 minutes ago

Allahabad High Court reserves judgment in Gyanvapi Mosque committee's appeal challenging Varanasi Court's January 21 order which allows prayers to be offered in'Vyas Tehkhana' of the mosque.

Allahabad High Court reserves judgment in Gyanvapi Mosque committee's appeal challenging Varanasi Court's January 21 order which allows prayers to be offered in'Vyas Tehkhana' of the mosque.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court's decision to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal heard the appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and reserved its order, committee's lawyer S F A Naqvi said.

"The hearing of the matter is complete and the court has reserved its order," Naqvi added. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the high court on February 2 within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court order and asking it to approach the high court.

The Varanasi district court had ruled on January 31 that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Read More

  1. HC Adjourns to Feb 15 Hearing on Plea Against Order Allowing Puja in Gyanvapi Mosque Cellar
  2. 'Decision Was Taken After Hearing Both Parties'; Says Retired Judge on Gyanvapi Mosque Controversy
Last Updated :27 minutes ago

TAGGED:

judgment in Gyanvapi MosqueAllahabad High CourtHindu prayers in Gyanvapi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.