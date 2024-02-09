'Decision Was Taken After Hearing Both Parties'; Says Retired Judge on Gyanvapi Mosque Controversy

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque row, Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishwesh, a retired district judge, asserted that as long as he remained in the judicial service, he did his work with full dedication and hard work.

While participating in the felicitation ceremony at the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidhyapeeth here, he said, "I used to write my decisions and proofread them to make necessary changes. I made sure that my decisions were full of proof and error-free. I listened to both parties' narratives and pleas, and only after that did I make any judgments. I always wanted to serve justice from my side.”

On being asked about the Muslim community's reaction to the Gyanvapi verdict, Vishwesh said, “Once a judgment is passed, one side celebrates, leaving the other party disappointed. But I can assure you that whatever decisions we make, the only motive is to give justice. Apart from this, there is no other thought.”.

"We passed the order after following the law and its protocols; we even heard both parties' pleas. The order was passed to provide justice, he said.

It is worthwhile to mention that recently the Varanasi Court passed a judgment in favor of the Hindu side and allowed them to offer prayers at Gyanvapi mosque.