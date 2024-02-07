Loading...

Allahabad HC postpones plea Challenging Hindu's praying at Gyanvapi Mosque

By PTI

The Allahabad High Court has adjourned the plea challenging the permit allowing Hindu's to pray in the Gyanvapi complex. The high court has not granted any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee which has challenged the Varanasi district court order.

Prayagraj: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on plea challenging order allowing Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar to February 12. HC adjourns hearing on plea challenging order allowing Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar. The High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the plea challenging the order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque to February 12.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque in Varanasi adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, had filed the plea on Friday last week challenging the Varanasi court order allowing prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The Allahabad High Court had not given any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee which had challenged the Varanasi district court order.

