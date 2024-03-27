AAP Leaders Launch 'Thali Bajao Campaign', Raise 'Free Kejriwal From Jail' Slogan

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party continued to turn the heat on the BJP-led Centre with protests which saw its leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj leading the charge with 'Thali Bajao Campaign' raising the slogan 'Kejriwal ko Riha Karo' (Free Kejriwal from Jail), in the Greater Kailash area.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, reached the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday evening to meet the AAP chief. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28, following his arrest on March 21.

Earlier on Saturday, March 23, Sunita Kejriwal met CM Kejriwal at the ED's office. Meanwhile, the BJP has been demanding that Kejriwal relinquish the chief minister's post after his arrest in connection with the liquor policy case.

However, the AAP has maintained that he will run the government from ED custody. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that CM Kejriwal has issued a second order from the ED custody, asking him to address the shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals in the national capital.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

While Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.

Nair was among the first people to be arrested by the CBI in the case, in 2022. Subsequently, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were arrested in connection with the case.