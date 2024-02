New Delhi: Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Saturday at a joint press conference informed that AAP will contest 4 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Congress 3 in the INDIA alliance.

He also said that AAP will contest Bharuch and Bhavnagar Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

Both parties have decided to contest Lok Sabha polls separately in Punjab.

In Haryana, Congress will contest 9 out of 10 LS seats, AAP to contest from Kurukshetra.

