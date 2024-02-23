'Scared' of AAP-Congress Tie up, BJP Trying to Get Kejriwal Arrested: Saurabh Bharadwaj

The AAP accused the BJP of using the CBI to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, despite no immediate response from the CBI or the BJP. The allegation follows reports of seat-sharing talks between Congress and AAP.

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Centre was scared of the party's alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls and was using the CBI to get Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested.

There was no immediate reaction from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the allegation. Addressing a press conference here, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said as soon as reports of the finalisation of seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started coming in, the ED sent a seventh summons to Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"We have learnt from reliable sources that the CBI is planning to arrest Kejriwal. The CBI will also serve a notice to Kejriwal either this afternoon or by evening," he alleged.

In the next two to three days, Kejriwal will be arrested, he claimed. "We are getting messages that if the AAP-Congress alliance happens, Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested. The BJP is scared of the AAP-Congress alliance. You can arrest Kejriwal if you want but the alliance will proceed," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said people will take to the streets if Kejriwal is arrested. "There will be a tsunami (of people). Their (BJP) political calculations will go wrong. We are not scared of being arrested. We are forging this alliance for the country," he added.

