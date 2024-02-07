818 Terrorists Neutralized, 247 Security Personnel Attained Martyrship in Last Five Years: Govt

New Delhi: As many as 818 terrorists were neutralized by the security forces in Jammu Kashmir in the last five years from 2019 to 2023 while 247 security personnel were martyred in the same duration, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

This information came in as a written response from Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai while replying to a question from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge enquiring about the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since 2019, and year-wise details.

According to the data provided by the MoS (citing CID, JK), a total of 818 ultras were neutralized by our security personnel with 157 in 2019, 221 in 2020, 180 in 2021, 187 in 2022, and 73 in 2023. While, 247 security personnel attained martyrship with 80 in 2019, 63 in 2020, 42 in 2021, 32 in 2022, and 30 in 2023.

As per the data, 168 civilians were also killed during terror-related incidents and encounters with 44 in 2019, 38 in 2020, 44 in 2021, 31 in 2022, and 14 in 2023. Similarly, 485 encounters/counter-terrorism operations were recorded in the same duration with 102 in 2019, 118 in 2020, 100 in 2021, 117 in 2022, and 48 in 2023.

Also, 579 terror-related incidents were recorded with 153 in 2019, 126 in 2020, 129 in 2021, 125 in 2022, and 46 in 2023. To a question on terror-related incidents reported in Ladakh in the same duration, the MoS highlighted that "No terrorist incident was reported in UT of Ladakh from 2019 to 2023."