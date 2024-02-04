20 Spike Holes Unearthed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): As many as 20 spike holes containing iron nails dug up by Maoists were unearthed in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker on Sunday, official sources said. The Maoists intended to trap the soldiers during the anti-Maoist operations, sources said. The Maoists dug pits on the roads passing through the forest, put sharp nails in them, and covered them with dry leaves. The Maoists dug up the holes to trap the soldiers and attack them, sources added. Sources further stated that the Maoists often plant bombs in the holes.

Earlier in the day, a Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The exchange of fire took place in a forest between Nagaram and Pantabheji villages under Bheji Police Station limits during an anti-Maoist operation.

Earlier, in January this year, at least three soldiers were killed and 14 others were injured during an encounter with Maoists in the border area of Bijapur and Sukma in Chhattisgarh. Bastar Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj has confirmed the incident.

