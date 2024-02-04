Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Raipur: A Naxalite was killed in a gun battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, police said. The exchange of fire took place in a forest between Nagaram and Pantabheji villages under Bheji police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of a member of Konta area committee of Maoists, Sodhi Gajendra, and other leaders of the outlawed outfit along with 15-20 cadres in the forest, he said. After the guns fell silent, the body of a Naxalite, a 12 bore rifle, a pistol and Maoist-related materials were recovered from the spot, he said.

The identity of the dead Naxalite is yet to be ascertained, while a search is still underway in the vicinity, the official said. Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters both units of state police and the 219th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation, he added.

On Tuesday, three CRPF personnel, including two belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalions for Resolute Action), were killed and 15 others injured in a gun battle with Naxalites near Tekalgudem village in Sukma district. At least 15-20 Naxalites fell down after being hit by bullets during the encounter but their colleagues took them deep into the forest, a CoBRA commando who was injured in the attack had said.