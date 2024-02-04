Loading...

2 Female Naxalite Cadres, 3 CRPF Jawans Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

2 female Naxalite cadres, 3 CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

According to a two-page statement, issued in the name of Samta, Maoist spokesperson of the 'south-sub zonal bureau', slain cadres were identified as Madvi Manglo alias Raje and Madvi Bojja. Raje, who came from Padeda village in Bijapur district, was linked to the banned outfit since 2008. Bojja, who belonged to Puvarti village of Sukma district, had joined the organisation in 2022.

Bijapur: Heavy gunfire between Central Reserve Police Force personnel and Maoists resulted in deaths of two female Naxalite cadres and three jawans, including two belonging to specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA, in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on January 30.

Police said 15 others were injured in the gun battle near Tekalgudem village and added that the death toll on the Naxalites’ side was at least six. According to a senior police official, Naxalites downplayed the toll in the gunfight.

The encounter took place when security personnel after setting up a new camp in Tekalgudem, a Maoist stronghold along Sukma-Bijapur districts border, were engaged in sanitising the area. A two-page statement, issued in the name of Samta, spokesperson of the `south-sub zonal bureau’ of Maoists, claimed that two Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in the encounter.

It identified the deceased as Madvi Manglo alias Raje, a woman section commander of company no. 2, and Madvi Bojja, member of battalion no. 1. Raje, who hailed from Padeda village (Bijapur district), was associated with the banned outfit since 2008 while Bojja from Puvarti village (Sukma district) had joined the outfit in 2022, the statement added.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said that Naxalites were trying to downplay their casualties. "Maoists have suffered a huge setback in the Tekalgudem encounter. Our jawans fought bravely in spite of three casualties on our side. It appears that the Maoists have downplayed their casualties in order to ensure that their cadres don’t get demoralised," the IG said.

"We have reliable information about the death of more than six Naxal cadres in that incident and injuries to more than one dozen cadres," he said. "We reiterate our appeal to the local Naxal cadres to shun violence and join mainstream and be part of the positive changes that are happening to their region and native population," the IG said.

Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

