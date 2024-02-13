Hyderabad: The National Commission on Farmers, chaired by late Prof MS Swaminathan, submitted five reports between December 2004 and October 2006. The final report focussed on the causes of farmer distress and the rise in farmer suicides. The Commission recommended addressing the issues through a holistic national policy.
10 Key Recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission:
- Land reforms are necessary to address the basic issue of access to land for both crops and livestock. Distribute ceiling-surplus and wastelands
- Substantial increase in public investment in agriculture-related infrastructure particularly in irrigation, drainage, land development, water conservation, research development and road connectivity
- Promotion of conservation farming which will help farm families to conserve and improve soil health, water quantity, quality and biodiversity
- Reduce the rate of interest for crop loans to 4 per cent simple, with government support
- Expand crop insurance cover to cover the entire country and all crops, with reduced premiums and create a Rural Insurance Development Fund to take up development work for spreading rural insurance
- Implement a universal public distribution. Reorganise the delivery of nutrition support programmes on a life-cycle basis with the participation of Panchayats and local bodies
- Promote the establishment of Community Food and Water Banks operated by Women Self-help Groups (SHG), based on the principle 'Store Grain and Water everywhere'
- Set up State level Farmers' Commission with representation of farmers for ensuring dynamic government response to farmers's problems
- Set up Village Knowledge Centres (VKCs) or Gyan Chaupals in the farmers' distress hotspots. These can provide dynamic and demand-driven information on all aspects of agriculture and non-farm livelihoods and also serve as guidance centres
- MSP should be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production
