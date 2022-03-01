Russia-Ukraine Crisis : ইউক্রেনে আটকে বহু দেশের নাগরিক, এবার তাঁদের পাশে মোদি
Russia-Ukraine Crisis : ইউক্রেনে আটকে বহু দেশের নাগরিক, এবার তাঁদের পাশে মোদি
নয়াদিল্লি, 1 মার্চ : ইউক্রেন সঙ্কটে দুনিয়ার পাশে মোদি সরকার ৷ এমনটাই জানিয়েছেন রাষ্ট্রসঙ্ঘে ভারতের স্থায়ী প্রতিনিধি টিএস তিরুমূর্তি ৷ রাষ্ট্রসঙ্ঘের সাধারণ সভায় তিনি জানান, ভারত বিশ্বাস করে বিশ্ব মানে একটাই পরিবার ৷ সেই আদর্শ অনুযায়ী ইউক্রেনে আটকে থাকা প্রতিবেশী দেশ এবং উন্নয়নশীল দেশগুলির নাগরিকদের উদ্ধার করতে সাহায্য করবে ভারত (PM Modi assures to help neighbouring countries and developing countries people) ৷
Guided by India’s motto of the world being one family, PM @narendramodi stated that India will help people from neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 28, 2022
বিস্তারিত আসছে...
