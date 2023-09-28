Asian Games 2023 India : భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో 'పసిడి'.. మనోళ్ల పతకాల వేట కంటిన్యూ
Published: 27 minutes ago
Asian Games 2023 India : 2023 ఆసియా గేమ్స్లో భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో స్వర్ణ పతకం చేరింది. 10 మీటర్ల ఏయిర్ పిస్టల్ ఈవెంట్లో పురుషుల విభాగం.. సరబ్జోత్, శివ నర్వాల్, అర్జున్ సింగ్ త్రయం గోల్డ్ మెడల్ సాధించింది. దీంతో భారత్ 6 పసిడి పతకాలను గెలిచింది. ఇక వూషు కేజీల పోటీల్లో భారత క్రీడాకారిని రోషిబినా దేవి సిల్వర్ మెడల్ దక్కించుకంది. మొత్తం 24 మెడల్స్తో భారత్.. పతకాల పట్టికలో భారత్ ఐదో స్థానానికి ఎగబాకింది.
2023 ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో భారత్ పతకాలు..
- స్వర్ణం.. 6
- రజతం.. 8
- కాంస్యం.. 10
- మొత్తం.. 24
🥇GOLD STRIKE at #AsianGames2022!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2023
🇮🇳's Men's 10m Air Pistol Team - Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema - clinches GOLD! 🇮🇳🏆 adding to India's stellar shooting success at the games. 🌟👏
Many Congratulations to the amazing trio🔥⚡#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/cBkmJigM5B
REMARKABLE ROSHIBINA🥈🌟— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2023
Roshibina won a sparkling Silver medal in the Wushu women’s 60 kg category at the #AsianGames2022
Interestingly, Roshibina upgraded the color of her medal from bronze, which she won in 2018, Jakarta AG, to Silver this time.🔥🫡
Kudos, champ!… pic.twitter.com/5uygAMK8Ta
