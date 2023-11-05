భారత్ ప్రపంచకప్ మ్యాచ్- బీసీసీఐకి బంగాల్ పోలీసుల నోటీసులు, ఎందుకో తెలుసా?
Bengal Police Notice To BCCI : భారత క్రికెట్ కంట్రోల్ బోర్డు- బీసీసీఐకి బంగాల్ పోలీసులు నోటీసులు పంపారు. కోల్కతాలోని ఈడెన్ మైదానంలో ఆదివారం జరగనున్న భారత్-దక్షిణాఫ్రికా మ్యాచ్కు సంబంధించి ఎన్ని టికెట్లు అమ్ముడయ్యాయో చెప్పాలని నోటీసులు జారీ చేశారు.
Last evening, a notice was sent to President BCCI to provide relevant documents/information regarding the sale of tickets by them or any competent person of his organisation to the IO of Maidan PS: Kolkata Police— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023
