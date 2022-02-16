Bappilahiri died: బప్పి లహిరి మృతి పట్ల ప్రముఖుల సంతాపం
Singer Bappilahiri died: ప్రముఖ సంగీత దర్శకుడు, గాయకుడు బప్పి లహిరి (69) బుధవారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. గత కొంతకాలంగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్న ఆయన.. ముంబయిలోని ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ కన్నుమూశారు. దీంతో చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో విషాదఛాయలు అలుముకున్నాయి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ పలువురు సినీ, రాజకీయ, క్రీడా ప్రముఖులు, సంతాపం తెలిపారు. వీరిలో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి, దిగ్గజ క్రికెటర్ సచిన్ తెందుల్కర్ సహా పలువురు ఉన్నారు. వీరందరూ బప్పితో తమకున్న అనుబంధాన్ని పంచుకుంటూ సోషల్మీడియా వేదికగా పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు. ఎవరెవరు ఏమని ట్వీట్ చేశారో చూద్దాం..
"లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్, సింగర్ బప్పి లహిరి మరణ వార్త విని షాక్కు గురయ్యాను. ఎన్నో సూపర్ హిట్ పాటలను ఆయన నా చిత్రాలకు అందించారు. ఆయన ఎప్పటికీ గుర్తుండిపోతారు. ఆయన కుటుంబసభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి"
-చిరంజీవి, మెగాస్టార్
"మరో అద్భుతమైన గాయకుడిని సినీపరిశ్రమ కోల్పోయింది. నాతో సహా ఎన్నో లక్షల మంది డ్యాన్స్ చేయడానికి మీ స్వరమే కారణం. మీ మ్యూజిక్తో ఎంతో మందికి సంతోషాన్ని పంచినందుకు ధన్యవాదాలు. మీ కుటుంబసభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి"
-అక్షయ్కుమార్, బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో
Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022
🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed
Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022
In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/qGuMCkfdfB— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2022
Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022
Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2022
Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022
Very sad to hear about Bappi da.. your songs were always played in our dressing rooms.. #RIPbhappida Condolences to family and friends .. Om Shanti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dHH0hmij78— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 16, 2022
I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially “yaad aa raha hai” - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2022
आप हमेशा हमें याद रहोगे बप्पी दा! pic.twitter.com/NFougJVt8c
