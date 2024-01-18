ఉద్యోగులకు గుడ్న్యూస్- అయోధ్య గుడి ప్రాణప్రతిష్ఠ రోజున హాఫ్ డే లీవ్
Published: 18 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Leave : అయోధ్య రామమందిర ప్రారంభోత్సవం నేపథ్యంలో కేంద్రం గుడ్ న్యూస్ చెప్పింది. కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వ పరిధిలోని అన్ని కార్యాలయాలకు జనవరి 22న సగం రోజు సెలవును ప్రకటించింది. మధ్యాహ్నం 2.30 గంటల వరకే కార్యాలయాలను నడుస్తాయని వెల్లడించింది. ప్రజల విశ్వాసాలను దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకునే ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్లు మంత్రి జితేంద్ర సింగ్ తెలిపారు.
Central Government announces half day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/hAg2ezLwcy— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024
