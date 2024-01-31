Rahul Gandhi Car Attack : బంగాల్లో భారత్ జోడో యాత్రలో భాగంగా కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ ప్రయాణిస్తున్న కారుపై గుర్తు తెలియని వ్యక్తులు రాళ్ల దాడి చేశారు. ఈ దాడిలో రాహుల్ ప్రయాణిస్తున్న కారు వెనుక అద్దం ధ్వంసమైంది. కాగా రాహుల్కు ఎటువంటి గాయాలు కాలేదు.
-
STORY | Rahul Gandhi's car 'pelted with stones' during Congress yatra in Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
READ: https://t.co/1gEDXZJJPY
VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/Mi44AqNeBq
">
STORY | Rahul Gandhi's car 'pelted with stones' during Congress yatra in Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2024
READ: https://t.co/1gEDXZJJPY
VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/Mi44AqNeBq
STORY | Rahul Gandhi's car 'pelted with stones' during Congress yatra in Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2024
READ: https://t.co/1gEDXZJJPY
VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/Mi44AqNeBq
మాల్దా జిల్లాలోని హరిశ్చంద్రపుర్లో రాహుల్ ప్రయాణిస్తున్న కారుపై దాడి జరిగిందని బంగాల్ కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ అధీర్ రంజన్ చౌదరి తెలిపారు. ఇలాంటి దాడులు ఆమోదయోగ్యం కాదని అన్నారు. రాహుల్ను భయం లేని వ్యక్తిగా అభివర్ణించారు అధీర్. 'కారు వెనుక నుంచి వచ్చి ఎవరైనా రాళ్లు రువ్వి ఉండొచ్చు. భద్రతా బలగాలు పట్టించుకోవట్లేదు. అందుకే ఇలాంటి ఘటన జరిగింది. చిన్న ఘటనే అయినా రాహుల్ ఏమైనా జరిగితే పరిస్థితి ఏంటి?. రాహుల్కు సరైన భద్రత లేదు ' అని అధీర్ పేర్కొన్నారు.
-
#WATCH | On damages to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's car during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Malda (West Bengal), Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to… pic.twitter.com/xHxw2Boi9c— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | On damages to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's car during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Malda (West Bengal), Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to… pic.twitter.com/xHxw2Boi9c— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
#WATCH | On damages to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's car during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Malda (West Bengal), Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to… pic.twitter.com/xHxw2Boi9c— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
-
VIDEO | "Rahul Gandhi is a fearless man. What breach of security? There is no security at all," says Congress leader @adhirrcinc. pic.twitter.com/xW005cxO3L— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
VIDEO | "Rahul Gandhi is a fearless man. What breach of security? There is no security at all," says Congress leader @adhirrcinc. pic.twitter.com/xW005cxO3L— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2024
VIDEO | "Rahul Gandhi is a fearless man. What breach of security? There is no security at all," says Congress leader @adhirrcinc. pic.twitter.com/xW005cxO3L— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2024