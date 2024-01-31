రాహుల్ గాంధీ కారుపై రాళ్లదాడి- బంగాల్​లో టెన్షన్ టెన్షన్

Rahul Gandhi Car Attack : కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ ప్రయాణిస్తున్న కారుపై గుర్తు తెలియని వ్యక్తులు రాళ్ల దాడికి పాల్పడ్డారు. బంగాల్​లో రాహుల్ గాంధీ భారత్ జోడో న్యాయ్​ యాత్ర చేపడుతుండగా ఈ దాడి జరిగింది. కాగా, ఈ దాడిలో రాహుల్​కు ఎటువంటి గాయాలు కాలేదు.

Rahul Gandhi Car Attack : బంగాల్​లో భారత్ జోడో యాత్రలో భాగంగా కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ ప్రయాణిస్తున్న కారుపై గుర్తు తెలియని వ్యక్తులు రాళ్ల దాడి చేశారు. ఈ దాడిలో రాహుల్ ప్రయాణిస్తున్న కారు వెనుక అద్దం ధ్వంసమైంది. కాగా రాహుల్​కు ఎటువంటి గాయాలు కాలేదు.

మాల్దా జిల్లాలోని హరిశ్చంద్రపుర్​లో రాహుల్ ప్రయాణిస్తున్న కారుపై దాడి జరిగిందని బంగాల్ కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ అధీర్ రంజన్ చౌదరి తెలిపారు. ఇలాంటి దాడులు ఆమోదయోగ్యం కాదని అన్నారు. రాహుల్​ను భయం లేని వ్యక్తిగా అభివర్ణించారు అధీర్​. 'కారు వెనుక నుంచి వచ్చి ఎవరైనా రాళ్లు రువ్వి ఉండొచ్చు. భద్రతా బలగాలు పట్టించుకోవట్లేదు. అందుకే ఇలాంటి ఘటన జరిగింది. చిన్న ఘటనే అయినా రాహుల్ ఏమైనా జరిగితే పరిస్థితి ఏంటి?. రాహుల్​కు సరైన భద్రత లేదు ' అని అధీర్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

  • #WATCH | On damages to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's car during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Malda (West Bengal), Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to… pic.twitter.com/xHxw2Boi9c

    — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">
