President Speech On Budget Session 2024 : గతేడాది భారత్కు పూర్తిగా విజయోత్సవ సంవత్సరమని రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము తెలిపారు. ఎన్నో విజయాలు సాధించడం సహా శరవేగంగా అభివృద్ధి చెందుతున్న ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థగా భారత్ ఆవిర్భవించిందని చెప్పారు. చంద్రుని దక్షిణ ధ్రువాన్ని చేరిన తొలిదేశంగా భారత్ రికార్డులకెక్కిందని గుర్తు చేశారు. బుధవారం పార్లమెంటు బడ్జెట్ సమావేశాల తొలిరోజున పార్లమెంటు ఉభయసభలను ఉద్దేశించి చేసిన ప్రసంగంలో ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు రాష్ట్రపతి.
"The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon.
కొత్త పార్లమెంట్ భవనంలో ఇది తన తొలి ప్రసంగమని అన్నారు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము. అమృతకాలం ఆరంభంలో కొత్త పార్లమెంట్ భవన నిర్మాణం జరిగినట్లు చెప్పారు. అవన్నీ ఏక్ భారత్, శ్రేష్ఠ్ భారత్ ఫలాలన్నారు. జీ-20 సదస్సును విజయవంతంగా నిర్వహించిన భారత్ ప్రపంచంలో తన పాత్రను మరింత బలోపేతం చేసిందని అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో భారత్ వందకుపైగా పతకాలు సాధించినట్లు రాష్ట్రపతి తెలిపారు. అటల్ టన్నెల్ కూడా పూర్తయినట్లు చెప్పారు.
"భారత్ ఇవాళ చూస్తున్న అభివృద్ధి ఫలాలు పదేళ్ల కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వ పనితీరుకు నిదర్శనం. మనం చిన్నప్పటి నుంచి గరీబీ హఠావో నినాదం విన్నాం కానీ మన జీవితంలో తొలిసారి దేశంలో పేదరికం గణనీయంగా తగ్గింది. గత కొన్నేళ్లలో ప్రపంచం రెండు యుద్ధాలను, కొవిడ్ మహమ్మారిని చూడాల్సి వచ్చింది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా సంక్షోభ పరిస్థితులు నెలకొన్నా తమ ప్రభుత్వం ద్రవ్యోల్బణాన్ని నియంత్రించటం సహా సగటు పౌరునిపై ధరల పెరుగుదల భారం పడకుండా చర్యలు తీసుకుంది. యువశక్తి, మహిళాశక్తి, రైతులు, పేదలు అనే నాలుగు స్తంభాలపై అభివృద్ధి చెందిన భారత్ నిలుస్తుందని ప్రభుత్వం విశ్వస్తుంది."
--ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము, భారత రాష్ట్రపతి
జాతీయ ప్రయోజనాలను దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకొని దేశ ప్రజలు కొన్ని దశాబ్దాలుగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్న ఎన్నో పనులను పదేళ్లలో పూర్తి చేసినట్లు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము తెలిపారు. శతాబ్దాల నుంచి ప్రజలు ఎదురుచూస్తున్న రామ మందిర నిర్మాణం కల ఇప్పుడు సాకారం అయిందన్నారు. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్కు ప్రత్యేక అధికారాలు కల్పించే 370 అధికరణ ఇప్పుడు చరిత్రగా మారిందని పేర్కొన్నారు. మేక్ ఇన్ ఇండియా, ఆత్మ నిర్భర్ భారత్ ఇప్పుడు మన బలాలుగా మారాయని రాష్ట్రపతి ముర్ము చెప్పారు. రక్షణ ఉత్పత్తులు లక్ష కోట్ల మార్క్ను దాటినట్లు తెలిపారు.
