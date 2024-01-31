'పార్లమెంట్​లో చర్చలకు ప్రతిపక్షాలు సహకరించాలి- లేదంటే ప్రజలు క్షమించరు'

PM Modi On Budget

PM Modi On Budget : పార్లమెంట్ సమావేశాలను అడ్డుకునే వారిని ప్రజలు క్షమించరని ప్రధాని మోదీ అన్నారు. పార్లమెంట్‌ కార్యకలాపాలను తరచూ అడ్డుకునే ఎంపీలు ఆత్మపరిశీలన చేసుకోవాలని సూచించారు. వచ్చే లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల్లో గెలిచిన తర్వాత పూర్తి స్థాయి బడ్జెట్‌ను ప్రవేశపెడుతామని ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

PM Modi On Budget : దేశం ప్రగతి పథంలో కొత్త శిఖరాలను చేరుతోందని, ప్రజల ఆశీర్వాదంతో అందరినీ కలుపుకుని పోయేలా తమ ప్రయాణం కొనసాగుతుందని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు. వచ్చే లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల్లో గెలిచిన తర్వాత పూర్తి స్థాయి బడ్జెట్‌ను ప్రవేశపెడుతామని ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పార్లమెంట్‌ బడ్జెట్‌ సమావేశాలు సందర్భంగా బుధవారం ప్రధాని మోదీ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రతిపక్షాలపై ప్రధాని మోదీ విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు.

పార్లమెంట్ సమావేశాలను అడ్డుకునేవారిని ప్రజల క్షమించరని విపక్షాలకు చురకలంటించారు ప్రధాని మోదీ. 'పార్లమెంట్‌ కార్యకలాపాలను తరచూ అడ్డుకునే ఎంపీలు ఆత్మపరిశీలన చేసుకోవాలి. ప్రజాస్వామ్యానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా, అనైతికంగా వ్యవహరించిన వారు ఇప్పటికైనా తమ వైఖరి మార్చుకోవాలి. ఇలా అంతరాయం కలిగించేవారిని ఎవరూ గుర్తుపెట్టుకోరు.' అని ప్రధాని మోదీ తెలిపారు.

  • #WATCH | PM Modi targets the disruptive Members of Parliament

    "I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will self-introspect on what they did in their term as members of Parliament. Those who contributed positively to the Parliament will be… pic.twitter.com/oPlxsYj6o8

    — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

శాంతి పరిరక్షణలో మహిళలు కీలకంగా మారుతున్నారని మోదీ పేర్కొన్నారు. కొత్త పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనంలో నిర్వహించిన తొలి సమావేశాల్లో 'నారీ శక్తి వందన్‌ అధినియమ్‌' పేరుతో మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్లకు ఆమోదం తెలిపి చారిత్రక నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నామని చెప్పారు. 'జనవరి 26న కర్తవ్యపథ్‌లో మన నారీశక్తిని ప్రపంచానికి చాటిచెప్పాం. ఈ రోజు(బుధవారం) బడ్జెట్‌ సమావేశాలు కూడా రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము మార్గదర్శకత్వంలో మొదలు కానున్నాయి. రేపు(గురువారం) కేంద్ర ఆర్థిక మంత్రి నిర్మలా సీతారామన్‌ బడ్జెట్‌ను ప్రవేశపెట్టనున్నారు. మన నారీశక్తికి ఇదే ప్రతీక' అని మోదీ కొనియాడారు.

  • VIDEO | "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed during the first session of this new Parliament. On January 26, the country witnessed women power and valour at Kartavya Path. President Droupadi Murmu's guidance later today and presentation of interim Budget tomorrow by Nirmala… pic.twitter.com/0CvAohaJ1B

    — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">
