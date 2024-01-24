Google Photos 'ਚ ਐਂਡਰਾਈਡ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਫੋਟੋ ਸਟੈਕ ਫੀਚਰ, ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਰ ਸਕੋਗੇ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ

By ETV Bharat Tech Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Google Photos Stack Feature: Google Photos ਦਾ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਲਈ 'ਫੋਟੋ ਸਟੈਕ' ਫੀਚਰ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸੀ।

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Google Photos ਦਾ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਐਂਡਰਾਈਡ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਵਧੀਆਂ ਖਬਰ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਐਂਡਰਾਈਡ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਵੀ ਫੋਟੋ ਸਟੈਕ ਫੀਚਰ ਦਾ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਣਗੇ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਫੀਚਰ ਐਪਲ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਐਂਡਰਾਈਡ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਦਾ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਣਗੇ। ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸੀ। ਹੁਣ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਲਈ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

  • Say goodbye to endless scrolling and 👋 hello to a clean, decluttered gallery with new features in Google Photos.

    Enable Photo Stacks to automatically group similar photos for a tidier gallery experience. pic.twitter.com/a6FQBQJpAu

    — Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 15, 2023 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਕੀ ਹੈ ਫੋਟੋ ਸਟੈਕ ਫੀਚਰ: Google Photos 'ਚ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ 'ਫੋਟੋ ਸਟੈਕ' ਫੀਚਰ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸੀ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਪੜਾਅ 'ਚ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਆਈਫੋਨ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਲਈ ਹੀ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਐਪਲ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਫੀਚਰ ਬੀਤੇ ਸਾਲ ਨਵੰਬਰ ਮਹੀਨੇ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਐਂਡਰਾਈਡ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਲਈ ਵੀ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇੱਕੋ ਜਿਹੀਆਂ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੰਗਲ ਗਰੁੱਪ 'ਚ ਦੇਖ ਸਕੋਗੇ।

  • Photo Stacks will also showcase the top pick from each group that best encapsulates the moment. You can easily customize the top pick to your liking. pic.twitter.com/NPQjf9V8H0

    — Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 15, 2023 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਫੋਟੋ ਸਟੈਕ ਫੀਚਰ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਰੋ ਵਰਤੋ: ਫੋਟੋ ਸਟੈਕ ਫੀਚਰ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਫੋਟੋਜ਼ ਦੀ ਸੈਟਿੰਗ 'ਚ ਜਾਓ। ਫਿਰ 'Preferences' 'ਤੇ ਕਲਿੱਕ ਕਰੋ। ਹੁਣ 'Stack Similar Photos' 'ਤੇ ਆਓ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਨੇਬਲ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ। ਜੇਕਰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਨੇਬਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਪਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ, ਤਾਂ ਪਲੇ ਸਟੋਰ ਤੋਂ ਗੂਗਲ ਫੋਟੋਜ਼ ਐਪ ਨੂੰ ਅਪਡੇਟ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। ਇਸ ਐਪ ਨੂੰ ਅਪਡੇਟ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪੌਪ ਅੱਪ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਇਸ ਨਵੇਂ ਫੀਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਨੇਬਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਪਸ਼ਨ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ ਫੋਟੋ ਸਟੈਕ ਫੀਚਰ ਨੂੰ Google Photos ਦੇ 6.66.0.597410323 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ 'ਚ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਦਾ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਟਰਨ ਆਫ਼ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਨੂੰ 'Unstack Photos' ਆਪਸ਼ਨ ਤੋਂ ਬੰਦ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।

