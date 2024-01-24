OnePlus Buds 3 ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਹੋਏ ਲਾਂਚ, ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: OnePlus ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ OnePlus Buds 3 ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ OnePlus ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਇਵੈਂਟ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਇਵੈਂਟ 'ਚ OnePlus Buds 3 ਦੇ ਨਾਲ OnePlus 12 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। OnePlus Buds 3 'ਚ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
Immerse yourself in high-res audio with touch volume control and Active Noise Cancellation with the all-new #OnePlusBuds3 pic.twitter.com/mHxs6miKrv— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
OnePlus Buds 3 ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ: OnePlus Buds 3 ਨੂੰ 5,499 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ plendid Blue ਅਤੇ Metallic Gray ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। OnePlus Buds 3 ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ 6 ਫਰਵਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਸੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ OnePlus ਅਤੇ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕੋਗੇ।
That's what excellence sounds like!#OnePlusBuds3 is here, guess the price comments below!— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#OnePlusBuds3 is here, starting at just INR 5499#SmoothBeyondBelief pic.twitter.com/c980NtSXpF— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
OnePlus Buds 3 ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: OnePlus Buds 3 'ਚ 10.4mm ਵੂਫਰ ਅਤੇ 6mm ਟਵੀਟਰ ਡਿਊਲ ਡਰਾਈਵਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ 'ਚ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਕੁੱਲ 6 ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਫੋਨ ਫਿੱਟ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਫੋਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਅਵਾਜ਼ ਸੁਣਨ 'ਚ ਕੋਈ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ OnePlus Buds 3 'ਚ ਕਨੈਕਟੀਵਿਟੀ ਲਈ 5.3 ਬਲੂਟੁੱਥ ਦਾ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨਵੇਂ ਬਡਸ 10 ਮੀਟਰ ਦੀ ਦੂਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਕਨੈਕਟੀਵਿਟੀ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਸਮਰੱਥ ਹਨ। OnePlus Buds 3 'ਚ 58mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ANC ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ 6.5 ਘੰਟੇ ਦਾ ਪਲੇਬੈਕ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਦਕਿ ANC ਆਫ਼ ਹੋਣ 'ਤੇ 10 ਘੰਟੇ ਦਾ ਬੈਕਅੱਪ ਦੇ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਲਈ OnePlus Buds 3 'ਚ 520mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 28 ਘੰਟੇ ਦਾ ਬੈਕਅੱਪ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ 10 ਮਿੰਟ ਚਾਰਜ਼ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਤੁਸੀਂ 7 ਘੰਟੇ ਤੱਕ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।
OnePlus 12 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਲਾਂਚ: ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, OnePlus ਨੇ OnePlus Buds 3 ਦੇ ਨਾਲ OnePlus 12 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ OnePlus 12 ਅਤੇ OnePlus 12R ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।