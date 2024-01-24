OnePlus 12 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈ ਲਾਂਚ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕੀਮਤ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: OnePlus ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ OnePlus 12 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ OnePlus 12 ਅਤੇ OnePlus 12R ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। OnePlus 12 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ OnePlus Buds 3 ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
-
Get ready to redefine the word 'smartphone'.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
The #OnePlus12 is here!
Pre-book now: https://t.co/9iu2DTJpwV pic.twitter.com/y1w2Ve0VU8
">
Get ready to redefine the word 'smartphone'.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024
The #OnePlus12 is here!
Pre-book now: https://t.co/9iu2DTJpwV pic.twitter.com/y1w2Ve0VU8
Get ready to redefine the word 'smartphone'.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024
The #OnePlus12 is here!
Pre-book now: https://t.co/9iu2DTJpwV pic.twitter.com/y1w2Ve0VU8
OnePlus 12 ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: OnePlus 12 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 2K Resolution ਦੇ ਨਾਲ 6.82 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ 3168x1440 ProXDR ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 8 ਜੇਨ 3 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,400mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 100 ਵਾਟ ਦੀ SUPERVOOC ਵਾਈਰਡ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜ਼ਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। OnePlus 12 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 16GB ਅਤੇ 12GB ਰੈਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ 256GB/512GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ ਰਿਅਰ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ 'ਚ 50MP ਵਾਈਡ ਐਂਗਲ ਲੈਂਸ, 64MP ਦਾ ਪੈਰੀਸਕੋਪ ਟੈਲੀਫੋਟੋ ਲੈਂਸ ਅਤੇ 48MP ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਐਂਗਲ ਲੈਂਸ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ। ਸੈਲਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ 32MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ।
-
#OnePlus12 has arrived starting at INR 64,999— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Catch us live to know more: https://t.co/bD92tMv40f pic.twitter.com/BkWWbMEjUH
">
#OnePlus12 has arrived starting at INR 64,999— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024
Catch us live to know more: https://t.co/bD92tMv40f pic.twitter.com/BkWWbMEjUH
#OnePlus12 has arrived starting at INR 64,999— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024
Catch us live to know more: https://t.co/bD92tMv40f pic.twitter.com/BkWWbMEjUH
OnePlus 12 ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: OnePlus 12 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ Flowy Emerald ਅਤੇ Silky Black ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ 12GB+256GB ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 64,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 16GB+512GB ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 69,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਰੱਖੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।
-
Fast just got FastR#OnePlus12R is here, starting at INR 39,999— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Catch us live at: https://t.co/bD92tMv40f pic.twitter.com/qWE9JHsZMi
">
Fast just got FastR#OnePlus12R is here, starting at INR 39,999— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024
Catch us live at: https://t.co/bD92tMv40f pic.twitter.com/qWE9JHsZMi
Fast just got FastR#OnePlus12R is here, starting at INR 39,999— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 23, 2024
Catch us live at: https://t.co/bD92tMv40f pic.twitter.com/qWE9JHsZMi
OnePlus 12R ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: OnePlus 12R ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.78 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 16GB ਤੱਕ LPDDR5X ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 256GB ਤੱਕ ਦੇ UFS 4.0 ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ ਰਿਅਰ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਟਅੱਪ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ 'ਚ ਸੋਨੀ ਦਾ IMX890 50MP ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਮਰੀ ਲੈਂਸ ਹੈ, 8MP ਦਾ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 2MP ਦਾ ਮੈਕਰੋ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ। ਸੈਲਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 16MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। OnePlus 12R ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,500mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 100 ਵਾਟ ਦੀ SUPERVOOC ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।
OnePlus 12R ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: OnePlus 12R ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ 8GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਨੂੰ 39,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 16GB ਰੈਮ+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਨੂੰ 45,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।