Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ, ਸੇਲ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ 2.50 ਲੱਖ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਫੋਨ ਹੋਏ ਬੁੱਕ

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Samsung ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਨਵੇਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੀ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦਾ ਬੇਸਬਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ 17 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ 17 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਗਲੈਕਸੀ ਅਨਪੈਕਡ ਇਵੈਂਟ ਨੂੰ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਇਵੈਂਟ 'ਚ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 ਪਲੱਸ ਅਤੇ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਪਸੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰਕੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
A new era of mobile is here, and so is the overwhelming love for it. Thank you, India, for all the love showered on the all-new #GalaxyS24 Series. You’re epic! #GalaxyAI #EpicInIndia #Samsung pic.twitter.com/uX3xBnlVIc— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 23, 2024
2.5 ਲੱਖ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਫੋਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਹੋਈ ਬੁੱਕਿੰਗ: Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੀ ਸੇਲ 31 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਪ੍ਰੀ-ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ 18 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦਾ ਲੋਕ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੁਣ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ 'ਚ Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਕ੍ਰੇਜ਼ ਦੇਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਤਿੰਨ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਹੀ 2.5 ਲੱਖ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਬੁੱਕ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ।
Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੇ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ: Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ AI ਫੀਚਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੀਚਰ ਤੋਂ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੀ-ਬੁੱਕਿੰਗ ਕਰਨ 'ਤੇ ਕਈ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਆਫ਼ਰਸ ਦੇਣ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ਅਤੇ Samsung Galaxy S24 ਪਲੱਸ ਨੂੰ ਬੁੱਕ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੂੰ 22,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਲਾਭ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ, ਜਦਕਿ Samsung Galaxy S24 ਨੂੰ ਬੁੱਕ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੂੰ 15,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਲਾਭ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।
Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: ਜੇਕਰ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ Samsung Galaxy S24 ਦੇ 8GB+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਕੀਮਤ 79,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਹੈ, Samsung Galaxy S24 ਪਲੱਸ ਦੇ 12GB+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਕੀਮਤ 99,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ Samsung Galaxy S24 ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਦੇ 12GB+256GB ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਕੀਮਤ 1,29,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਹੈ।