Harbhajan Singh Retirement: ଟର୍ବୋନେଟର ହରଭଜନଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଲା କ୍ରିକେଟ ଜଗତ
Harbhajan Singh Retirement: ଟର୍ବୋନେଟର ହରଭଜନଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଲା କ୍ରିକେଟ ଜଗତ
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟକୁ ଷ୍ଟାର ସ୍ପିନର ହରଭଜନ ସିଂହଙ୍କ ମହତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଯୋଗଦାନ ପାଇଁ କ୍ରିକେଟ ଖେଳାଳି ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ହରଭଜନ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର କ୍ରିକେଟର ସମସ୍ତ ଫର୍ମାଟରୁ ସନ୍ୟାସ ଘୋଷଣା (harbhajan singh retire)କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଫଳରେ କ୍ରିକେଟରେ ଶେଷ ହୋଇଛି ହରଭଜନଙ୍କ ଯୁଗ । ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୨୦୧୬ରେ UAE ବିପକ୍ଷରେ ଟି-୨୦ ମୁକାବିଲାରେ ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ଖେଳିଥିଲେ । ଗତି କିଛି ଦିନ ଧରି ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସଫଳ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ କ୍ୟାରିଅରକୁ ଶେଷ କରିବାକୁ ବିଚାର କରୁଥିଲେ ।
ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟରେ ହରଭଜନ ଦୁଇଟି ବିଶ୍ବକପ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ବର୍ଷ ୨୦୦୭ରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ICC ଟି-୨୦ ବିଶ୍ବକପ ଓ ପରେ ବର୍ଷ ୨୦୧୧ରେ ODI ବିଶ୍ବକପ । ସେ ୧୦୩ଟି ଟେଷ୍ଟରୁ ୪୧୭ ୱିକେଟ, ୨୩୬ ଏକଦିବସୀୟ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ରୁ ୨୬୯ ୱିକେଟ ଓ ୨୮ଟି ଟି-୨୦ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ରୁ ୨୫ ୱିକେଟ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
-
One of the finest to represent 🇮🇳 who won so many games for the nation. Best wishes Bhajju Paa on your retirement. 🙏 @harbhajan_singh— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) December 24, 2021
-
More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/8aNhOYvFDW— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2021
-
A legend of the game and a match winner for our country 🇮🇳 Thank you @harbhajan_singh Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JyudeIuKtK— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 24, 2021
-
@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect pic.twitter.com/5IgYJk4HcD— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) December 24, 2021
-
Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 24, 2021
-
Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi 🤗 Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you 😊 Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/CRtxghzYLv— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 24, 2021
ଭାରତୀୟ ଓପନର ଶିଖର ଧାୱନ, ହରଭଜନଙ୍କୁ ସଫଳ କ୍ୟାରିୟର ପାଇଁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିସହ ଆଗାମୀ ଇଂନିସ ପାଇଁ ଶୁଭକାମନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ସେହିପରି ପୂର୍ବତନ ଭାରତୀୟ ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ସମ୍ୟାନ ଭିଭିଏସ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ମଧ୍ୟ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ ଯୋଗେଁ ହରଭଜନଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଏସ ଶ୍ରୀସାନ୍ତ, କେଏଲ ରାହୁଲ, ପାର୍ଥୀବ ପଟେଲ, ପ୍ରଜ୍ଞାନ ଓଝା, ଉମେଶ ଯାଦବ, ମୟଙ୍କ ଅଗ୍ରୱାଲ, ସୁରେଶ ରାଇନା ମଧ୍ୟ ଟର୍ବୋନେଟର ହରଭଜନଙ୍କୁ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟୁ ସଫଳ ଯୋଗଦାନ ପାଇଁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ: EXCLUSIVE: ପଦକ ନୁହେଁ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ଥିଲା ପ୍ରଭାବୀ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କହିଲେ ଶ୍ରୀକାନ୍ତ
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ