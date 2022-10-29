ଆମେରିକୀୟ ପ୍ରତିପକ୍ଷ ଆଣ୍ଟୋନୀ ବ୍ଲିଙ୍କେନଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ଜୟଶଙ୍କର
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆମେରିକୀୟ ପ୍ରତିପକ୍ଷ ଆଣ୍ଟୋନୀ ବ୍ଲିଙ୍କେନଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହେଲେ ବୈଦେଶିକ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏସ. ଜୟଶଙ୍କର (EAM Jaishankar spoke with Antony Blinken)। 26/11 ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଘଟଣାରେ ବ୍ଲିଙ୍କେନ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦ ବିରୋଧୀ ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଦେଇଥିବାରୁ ଜୟଶଙ୍କର ତାଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
EAM Dr S Jaishankar spoke with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State today— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022
"Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues," tweeted EAM Jaishankar
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/t1ZiQxDOlC
ସେହିପରି ଉଭୟ ନେତାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଜାରି ରହିଥିବା ୟୁକ୍ରେନ-ଋଷ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ ଓ ସାମ୍ପ୍ରତିକ କ୍ରମବିକାଶଃ ସମେତ ଦୁଇ ଦେଶର ଦ୍ବିପାକ୍ଷିକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ସମେତ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ କିଛି ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଛି । ଆଜିର ଆଲୋଚନା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ନିଜେ ବୈଦେଶିକ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏସ ଜୟଶଙ୍କର ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Good to speak to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2022
Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues.
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ