ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ କାହିଁକି ପାଳନ କରାଯାଏ ? ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ଏହାର ଇତିହାସ ଓ ଥିମ୍

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ବିଶ୍ବରେ ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ଼ ଲୋକତନ୍ତ୍ର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଦେଶ ହେଉଛି ଭାରତ । କାରଣ ଦେଶରେ ନିରପେକ୍ଷ ଓ ଶାନ୍ତିପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମତଦାନ ହୋଇଥାଏ । ଜାତୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ (National Voters Day) ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ୨୦୧୧ ମସିହାରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ତତ୍କାଳୀନ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମନମୋହନ ସିଂ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ ପ୍ରତି ବର୍ଷ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଣ୍ଣୟ ନେଇଥିଲେ । ସେବେଠାରୁ ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସ ୨୫ ତାରିଖକୁ 'ଜାତୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ' ପାଳନ କରାଯାଉଛି ।
75 years in the service of democracy: Election Commission of India.— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) January 24, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
The 14th #NationalVotersDay is tomorrow!
ମତଦାନ ଦିବସ ପାଳନର ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ:
୧୯୫୦ ମସିହା ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସ ୨୫ ତାରିଖରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗର ସ୍ଥାପନା କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଯେଉଁଥିପାଇଁ ପ୍ରତି ବର୍ଷ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସ ୨୫ ତାରିଖକୁ 'ଜାତୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ' ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଇଆସୁଛି । ଏହି ଦିବସ ପାଳନର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ ହେଉଛି ଅଧିକରୁ ଅଧିକ ଯୁବବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ରାଜନୈତିକ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାରେ ଅଂଶଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ଯୋଗାଇବା ।
କିପରି ପାଳନ ହୁଏ?
Count down to the 14th National Voters' Day has started!— CEO Odisha (@OdishaCeo) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Every vote counts, and every voice matters.👬👫👭🗣️
ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ଦେଶବ୍ୟାପୀ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ମତଦାନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ବ୍ୟାପକ ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ । ନୂଆ ମତଦାତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ପଞ୍ଜିକରଣ କରିବା ସହ ମୃତ ତଥା ବିସ୍ଥାପିତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ନାଁ ଭୋଟର ଲିଷ୍ଟରୁ ବାଦ୍ ଦେବା, ନୂଆ ଭୋଟର୍ କାର୍ଡ଼ ଆବେଦନ ଆଦି ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା କରାଯାଏ । ଏହି ଦିନ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟଗଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ମାରାଥନ୍ ଦୌଡ଼, ର୍ୟାଲି, ସେମିନାର ଆଦିର ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ। ମତଦାନ ସମୟରେ କିପରି ଅଧିକରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକେ ଅଂଶଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବେ ସେନେଇ ନାଗରିକମାନଙ୍କୁ ସଚେତନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ । SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ବ୍ୟାପକ ସଚେତନତା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମର ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ ।
Count down to the 14th National Voters' Day has started!— CEO Odisha (@OdishaCeo) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Every vote counts, and every voice matters.👬👫👭🗣️
କିଏ କରିପାରିବେ ମତଦାନ?
ଭାରତୀୟ ନାଗିରକ ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ବୟସ ୧୮ ବର୍ଷର ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ସେମାନେ ନିର୍ବାଚନୀ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଭାଗ ନେଇପାରିବେ । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ମତଦାତାଙ୍କୁ ପଞ୍ଜିକରଣ କରିବା ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ ।
ବିଗତ ବର୍ଷ ଗୁଡିକର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ ଥିମ୍:
୧. ୨୦୨୪-ଭୋଟିଂ ଭଳି କିଛି ନାହିଁ, ଭୋଟ୍ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଦେବା
୨.୨୦୨୩-ନଥିଙ୍ଗ୍ ଲାଇକ୍ ଭୋଟିଂ, ମୁଁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭୋଟ୍ ଦେବି
୩.୨୦୨୨- ନିର୍ବାଚନକୁ ସୁଲଭ ଏବଂ ସହଭାଗୀ କରିବା
୪. ୨୦୨୧- ଆମର ଭୋଟରଙ୍କୁ ସଶକ୍ତ, ସତର୍କ ଓ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ କରାଇବା
୫. ୨୦୨୦-ମଜବୁତ ଲୋକତନ୍ତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ସାକ୍ଷରତା
୬. ୨୦୧୯- କେଉଁ ମତଦାତା ପଛରେ ନ ରହିଯାଆନ୍ତୁ
