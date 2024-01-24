ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ କାହିଁକି ପାଳନ କରାଯାଏ ? ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ଏହାର ଇତିହାସ ଓ ଥିମ୍

By ETV Bharat Odisha Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 10:15 PM IST

ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ

National Voters Day 2024: ଜାତୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ (National Voters Day) ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ୨୦୧୧ ମସିହାରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ସେବେଠାରୁ ଏହା ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସ ୨୫ ତାରିଖରେ ପାଳନ ହୋଇଆସୁଛି।

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ବିଶ୍ବରେ ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ଼ ଲୋକତନ୍ତ୍ର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଦେଶ ହେଉଛି ଭାରତ । କାରଣ ଦେଶରେ ନିରପେକ୍ଷ ଓ ଶାନ୍ତିପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମତଦାନ ହୋଇଥାଏ । ଜାତୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ (National Voters Day) ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ୨୦୧୧ ମସିହାରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ତତ୍କାଳୀନ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମନମୋହନ ସିଂ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ ପ୍ରତି ବର୍ଷ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଣ୍ଣୟ ନେଇଥିଲେ । ସେବେଠାରୁ ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସ ୨୫ ତାରିଖକୁ 'ଜାତୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ' ପାଳନ କରାଯାଉଛି ।

ମତଦାନ ଦିବସ ପାଳନର ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ:

୧୯୫୦ ମସିହା ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସ ୨୫ ତାରିଖରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗର ସ୍ଥାପନା କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଯେଉଁଥିପାଇଁ ପ୍ରତି ବର୍ଷ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସ ୨୫ ତାରିଖକୁ 'ଜାତୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ' ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଇଆସୁଛି । ଏହି ଦିବସ ପାଳନର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ ହେଉଛି ଅଧିକରୁ ଅଧିକ ଯୁବବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ରାଜନୈତିକ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାରେ ଅଂଶଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ଯୋଗାଇବା ।

କିପରି ପାଳନ ହୁଏ?

ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ଦେଶବ୍ୟାପୀ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ମତଦାନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ବ୍ୟାପକ ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ । ନୂଆ ମତଦାତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ପଞ୍ଜିକରଣ କରିବା ସହ ମୃତ ତଥା ବିସ୍ଥାପିତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ନାଁ ଭୋଟର ଲିଷ୍ଟରୁ ବାଦ୍ ଦେବା, ନୂଆ ଭୋଟର୍ କାର୍ଡ଼ ଆବେଦନ ଆଦି ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା କରାଯାଏ । ଏହି ଦିନ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟଗଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ମାରାଥନ୍ ଦୌଡ଼, ର୍ୟାଲି, ସେମିନାର ଆଦିର ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ। ମତଦାନ ସମୟରେ କିପରି ଅଧିକରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକେ ଅଂଶଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବେ ସେନେଇ ନାଗରିକମାନଙ୍କୁ ସଚେତନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ । SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ବ୍ୟାପକ ସଚେତନତା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମର ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ ।

କିଏ କରିପାରିବେ ମତଦାନ?

ଭାରତୀୟ ନାଗିରକ ଯେଉଁମାନଙ୍କର ବୟସ ୧୮ ବର୍ଷର ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ସେମାନେ ନିର୍ବାଚନୀ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଭାଗ ନେଇପାରିବେ । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ମତଦାତାଙ୍କୁ ପଞ୍ଜିକରଣ କରିବା ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ ।

ବିଗତ ବର୍ଷ ଗୁଡିକର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମତଦାତା ଦିବସ ଥିମ୍:

୧. ୨୦୨୪-ଭୋଟିଂ ଭଳି କିଛି ନାହିଁ, ଭୋଟ୍ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଦେବା

୨.୨୦୨୩-ନଥିଙ୍ଗ୍ ଲାଇକ୍ ଭୋଟିଂ, ମୁଁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭୋଟ୍ ଦେବି

୩.୨୦୨୨- ନିର୍ବାଚନକୁ ସୁଲଭ ଏବଂ ସହଭାଗୀ କରିବା

୪. ୨୦୨୧- ଆମର ଭୋଟରଙ୍କୁ ସଶକ୍ତ, ସତର୍କ ଓ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ କରାଇବା

୫. ୨୦୨୦-ମଜବୁତ ଲୋକତନ୍ତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ସାକ୍ଷରତା

୬. ୨୦୧୯- କେଉଁ ମତଦାତା ପଛରେ ନ ରହିଯାଆନ୍ତୁ

