आसाममध्ये काँग्रेस कार्यकर्ते आणि पोलिसांमध्ये झटापट, राहुल गांधींविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल करण्याचे निर्देश

गुवाहाटी (आसाम) Rahul Gandhi : काँग्रेस नेते राहुल गांधी यांची 'भारत जोडो न्याय यात्रा' सध्या आसाममध्ये आहे. मंगळवारी गुवाहाटीमध्ये काँग्रेस कार्यकर्ते आणि पोलिसांमध्ये जोरदार झटापट झाली.
-
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move to the state people tell me- that massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling &… pic.twitter.com/is6zMEQge5— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move to the state people tell me- that massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling &… pic.twitter.com/is6zMEQge5— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move to the state people tell me- that massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling &… pic.twitter.com/is6zMEQge5— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
यात्रेला शहरात परवानगी मिळाली नाही : राहुल गांधी गुवाहाटी शहरात यात्रेची परवानगी मागत होते. मात्र परवानगी न मिळाल्यानं काँग्रेस कार्यकर्ते आणि पोलिसांमध्ये जोरदार हाणामारी झाली. पोलीस प्रशासनाचं म्हणणं आहे की, यात्रेला शहरात प्रवेशाची परवानगी नाही. या कारणास्तव पोलिसांनी रस्त्यावर बॅरिकेड्स लावले होते. यावेळी राहुल गांधी यांच्या बसमधून प्रवास करणाऱ्या कार्यकर्त्यांची पोलिसांशी झटापट झाली. काँग्रेस कार्यकर्त्यांनी बॅरिकेड तोडण्याचाही प्रयत्न केला.
-
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the… pic.twitter.com/k9QCdJHMIt— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the… pic.twitter.com/k9QCdJHMIt— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the… pic.twitter.com/k9QCdJHMIt— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
राहुल गांधी काय म्हणाले : पोलीस आणि कार्यकर्त्यांमध्ये झालेल्या हाणामारीच्या घटनेवर बोलताना राहुल गांधी म्हणाले की, बजरंग दल आणि जेपी नड्डा यांच्या रॅली याच मार्गानं झाल्या. मात्र आम्हालाच रोखलं जात आहे. आम्ही काँग्रेसचे खंबीर कार्यकर्ते आहोत. आम्ही बॅरिकेड्स तोडले, परंतु आम्ही कायदा मोडणार नाही. राहुल गांधी यांनी आसामचे मुख्यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा यांच्यावरही हल्लाबोल केला. "आसामचे मुख्यमंत्री देशातील सर्वात भ्रष्ट मुख्यमंत्र्यांपैकी एक आहेत. मी जेव्हा जेव्हा येथे येतो, तेव्हा लोक मला सांगतात की येथे प्रचंड बेरोजगारी, भ्रष्टाचार आणि महागाई आहे. राज्यात एकाही तरुणाला नोकरी मिळू शकत नाही. हेच मुद्दे आम्ही मांडत आहोत आणि त्यात आम्ही यशस्वी होत आहोत", असं राहुल गांधी म्हणाले.
राहुल गांधींविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल करण्याचे निर्देश : या प्रकरणी आसामचे मुख्यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा यांनी डीजीपींशी बोलून राहुल गांधींविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल करण्याचे निर्देश दिले आहेत. "हे आसामी संस्कृतीचा भाग नाही. आमचं राज्य शांतताप्रिय आहे. असे नक्षलवादी डावपेच आमच्या संस्कृतीपेक्षा पूर्णपणे भिन्न आहे", असं हिमंता म्हणाले. "मी आसामच्या डीजीपींना राहुल गांधी यांच्याविरुद्ध जमावाला भडकावल्याबद्दल गुन्हा नोंदवण्याचे आणि त्यांच्या हँडलवर पोस्ट केलेले फुटेज पुरावा म्हणून वापरण्याचे निर्देश दिले आहेत. या अनियंत्रित वर्तनामुळे आणि मान्य मार्गदर्शक तत्त्वांचं उल्लंघन केल्यामुळे आता गुवाहाटीमध्ये मोठ्या प्रमाणात वाहतूक कोंडी झाली आहे", असं हिंमता यांनी सांगितलं.
हे वाचलंत का :