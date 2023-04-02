Hyderabad: The number of people suffering from autism is increasing all around the world, and yet there is little to no awareness in society regarding Autism Spectrum Disorder. In this disorder, a child's social behaviour does not change with their age due to various neurological abnormalities. Therefore, World Autism Awareness Day is observed every year on April 2nd to make people aware of this condition and make them understand the plight of people suffering from it. In the year 2023, this day is being observed around the theme "Transformation: Toward a Neuro-Inclusive World for All”.

A complex neuro-developmental disorder, Autism Spectrum Disorder is a condition characterized by neurodevelopmental abnormalities in children. Autism is also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder, and usually, this disease manifests itself before the age of three but the problems caused by it are carried throughout the life of the patient. This condition can develop in men as well as women and is undetectable at birth, but its manifestations are gradually observed by the parents. The causes of it are usually environmental or genetic.

Also read: Stress Awareness Month 2023: Stress affects health and life!

In autism spectrum disorder, children have difficulty in socializing and they lack facial expressions, which results in difficulty in speaking and gives them an unusual tone of voice. People with autism have trouble with concentration and their intellectual and emotional development in social situations and interactions gets stunted.

Some experts state that there is no permanent treatment for people categorised on the autism spectrum, and some doctors also say that no single kind of treatment necessarily works for two patients. Still, the goal of any treatment is to reduce the symptoms of autism spectrum disorder and improve the child's ability to function like a regular person daily. Autism treatments include medication, behavioural education, and teaching psychological techniques such as improving social communication skills, implementing positive behaviour, and performance enhancement.