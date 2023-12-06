New Delhi: Admitting that sudden deaths in some youths have been reported during the last three years, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting three different studies to ascertain the facts regarding the apprehension of rising cases of cardiac arrest.

The ministry said that at present sufficient evidence is not available to confirm the cause of such deaths.

“The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting three different studies. “Factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18 - 45 years, India: multicentric matched case-control study” ongoing at 40 hospitals/research centres, “Effect of COVID-19 vaccine on thrombotic events among 18 – 45 years old population in India, 2022: multicentric hospital-based matched case-control study” ongoing at 30 COVID-19 clinical registry hospitals. and “Establishing the cause in sudden unexplained death in the young”, through virtual and physical autopsy,” said Minister of State for Health Satya Pal Singh Baghel in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that to address the health issues related to cardiovascular disease, the Department of Health & Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to the States, and UTs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), as part of the National Health Mission (NHM), based on the proposals received from the States and UTs and subject to the resource envelope.

“Cardiovascular Disease is an integral part of NP-NCD. The programme focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion & awareness generation, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including Cardiovascular Diseases,” he said.

Under NP-NCD, 743 District NCD Clinics, 219 District Cardiac Care Units, and 6237 Community Health Center NCD Clinics have been set up. A population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) including diabetes, hypertension and common cancers has been rolled out in the country under NHM and also as a part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care, he said.

“Under the initiative, persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening for common NCDs. Screening of these common NCDs is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Arogya Mandir (erstwhile Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres). Preventive aspect of Cardiovascular Diseases is strengthened under Comprehensive Primary Health Care through Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre scheme, by promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level,” Baghel stated.

Other initiatives for increasing public awareness about Cardiovascular Diseases and for the promotion of a healthy lifestyle include observation of National and International Day and the use of print, electronic and social media for continued community awareness, he said.