NATIONAL BONE AND JOINT DAY 2023 SPREADING AWARENESS ON SILENT DISEASE

Hyderabad: Our bones perform many functions for our body, like protecting the organs, maintaining muscle mass and storing calcium, etc. Building strong bones and maintaining bone health is very important for every individual. To make people aware of diseases and problems related to bones and joints, the government of India observes 'National Bone and Joint Day' every year on August 4, across the nation.

Maintaining bone health is very essential, especially for women after the age of 30, as they lose bone density rapidly. It is unfortunate but inevitable that women's bones carry more weight as they age, than men's. About 46 million women in India suffer from osteoporosis, which makes their bones weak and brittle. After the age of 50, 1 in 2 women is reported to have problems related to osteoporosis in her lifetime.

Women are at higher risk of osteoporosis and osteopenia because women's bones are slightly denser and less thick than men's. Osteoporosis is commonly seen in women after menopause, as the level of hormone secretion decreases, which helps support the bones. Commonly known as the 'Silent Disease', Osteoporosis does not show any noticeable symptoms. It is very difficult to detect in the early stages, but the following symptoms should not be ignored:

Frequent Bone Fractures: Cracks and fractures are, in many cases, the earliest signs of osteoporosis in people with low bone density. Lower Back Pain: Experiencing frequent back pain can be one of the primary symptoms as the bones of the spine weaken and fail to handle normal pressure. It is very common in women, especially after age 30, as age begins to affect bone health. Posture changes: Women's posture often changes due to weak bones because the spine (vertebrae) can weaken to the point where it crumbles and collapses, resulting in a hunched posture. Tooth loss or bleeding gums: Low bone density can be the main cause of tooth loss or bleeding gums. This can be caused by calcium deficiency, which directly weakens the jaw bone. Women with osteoporosis have fewer teeth than women with normal bone density.

Although there are no definitive causes for low bone density in women, lifestyle has been considered to play a major role in bone health. Here are some factors that can cause bone density loss: